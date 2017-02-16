Chino Rotary Club Celebrates 92 Years of Service with Dinner/Auction Fundraiser
Chino, CA - Since February 1925, Rotary has been saving lives both close to home and around the world by tapping into a global network of service clubs dedicated to raise funds and awareness for challenges such as poverty, illiteracy, polio eradication, clean water and sanitation, and malnutrition just to name a few. The Chino Rotary Club is part of that global network that has united many great minds around a shared purpose: " To improve the quality of life in our community ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is anybody care?
|2 hr
|Hi goofy
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|ShortPhartz
|32,743
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|17 hr
|BLACKLIVESMATTER
|89
|Engineering for Kids - OPEN HOUSE
|Wed
|Premier-IE
|1
|Inland Democrats seek answers on immigration ac...
|Wed
|spud
|4
|Erica Kandmann "San Dimas flushed down the toilet"
|Tue
|Karma Karma
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - La Jolla
|Feb 13
|rsnguyen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC