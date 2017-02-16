Chino Rotary Club Celebrates 92 Years of Service with Dinner/Auction Fundraiser

Chino, CA - Since February 1925, Rotary has been saving lives both close to home and around the world by tapping into a global network of service clubs dedicated to raise funds and awareness for challenges such as poverty, illiteracy, polio eradication, clean water and sanitation, and malnutrition just to name a few. The Chino Rotary Club is part of that global network that has united many great minds around a shared purpose: " To improve the quality of life in our community ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.