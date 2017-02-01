Chino Hills High School without power, students released early
CHINO HILLS >> Students at Chino Hills High School were dismissed early Wednesday after a car accident left the campus without power. Campus officials began dismissing students in increments at 10 a.m., Chino Valley Unified School District posted on its website.
