Chino Hills boys basketball win streak snapped at 60
Oak Hill Academy held off Chino Hills, 96-91, snapping the Huskies 60-game winning streak on Saturday night in the Nike Extravaganza at Santa Ana Mater Dei High School. Chino Hills got 36 points and 9 rebounds from sophomore LaMelo Ball, 23 points from LiAngelo Ball, 16 points and 11 rebounds from Eli Scott and 14 points and 11 points from Onyeka Okongwu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|chino man
|54
|Upland teacher's sex abuse case will now go to ... (Apr '10)
|16 hr
|wilcojunkie
|18
|Review: Friendly Stars followed by Ability Counts
|18 hr
|Friendly Stars
|1
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|18 hr
|Ability Counts
|1
|Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Hiker Phart
|23
|Brian McKay is located at 471 Williamette Ln. C...
|Sun
|Brian
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Trojan
|32,724
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC