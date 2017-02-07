Chino Hills boys basketball win streak snapped at 60

Oak Hill Academy held off Chino Hills, 96-91, snapping the Huskies 60-game winning streak on Saturday night in the Nike Extravaganza at Santa Ana Mater Dei High School. Chino Hills got 36 points and 9 rebounds from sophomore LaMelo Ball, 23 points from LiAngelo Ball, 16 points and 11 rebounds from Eli Scott and 14 points and 11 points from Onyeka Okongwu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.