$54.5M Project Should Protect Highway 1 for 100 Years

The project also maintains mobility and continuity of public access along the coast and to the shore including parking at each end of the project. Work is surging ahead on a $54.5 million Highway 1 Piedras Blancas realignment project to protect the highway from a rising sea level and erosion along the coast in San Luis Obispo County.

