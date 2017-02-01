Whiteout leads to I-99 crash

Whiteout leads to I-99 crash

Monday Read more: Altoona Mirror

Mirror photo by Gary M. Baranec / State police said whiteout conditions led to this five-vehicle accident on Interstate 99 Monday afternoon. A five-vehicle crash during whiteout conditions near Pinecroft on I-99 Monday afternoon left three motorists slightly injured, according to state police.

