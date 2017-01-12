Walnut city manager gets contract extension, future 3 percent salary increase

WALNUT >> The City Council granted long-time City Manager Rob Wishner a 2 1/2 year contract extension on this week. Wishner, city manager of the bedroom community with a population of 30,237 for the past 10 years, will remain city manager through June 30, 2019 beginning at his present pay scale, $206,484 annual salary, plus benefits, with the promise of a salary increase in six months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.