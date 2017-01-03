Turn Off Your Sprinklers
Remember to turn off your automatic irrigation when it is raining! Chino Hills is under a Stage II Water Alert which prohibits watering outdoor landscaping during any rain, and within 48 hours after 1/10" of rain has fallen.
