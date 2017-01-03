The Latest: Suspect in US diplomat shooting remains jailed
The Latest on the U.S. citizen arrested by Mexican authorities in last week's shooting of a U.S. consular official in Guadalajara: A California man charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a U.S. diplomat in Mexico will remain in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for later this week. Thirty-one-year-old Zia Zafar of Chino Hills, California, made an initial appearance in federal court Tuesday in Alexandria, Virginia.
