Suspected Shooter of US Consulate Officer in Mexico from California

An American suspect in the shooting of a U.S. consulate officer in Guadalajara, Mexico, is headed back to the U.S. after his arrest on Sunday. The suspected shooter, Zia Zafar, is a medical student who was studying at the Guadalajara Autonomous University , according to his landlord.

