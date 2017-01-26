Shingled Rustic Canyon house with Fra...

Shingled Rustic Canyon house with Frank Gehry touch asks $6.5M

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Curbed

Located in Santa Monica's chic Rustic Canyon neighborhood, this shingled 1950s house has an exciting, unique element: Jutting out of the front, and looking like a very fashionable lookout tower, is a 1985 addition to the home by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry. Inside, the five-bedroom house has a warm, homey feel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10) 11 hr Kornho Granny 25
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 11 hr Kornho Granny 4,841
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) 12 hr Horacio 240
News Angela-Chanselor neighborhood in Pomona sees re... (Apr '13) Sat olive is dead 26
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Sat Anonymous 32,721
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Pomona Restaurant Stabbing (Apr '07) Sat psur13 52
News City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16) Jan 27 Info Request 2
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,092 • Total comments across all topics: 278,397,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC