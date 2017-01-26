Shingled Rustic Canyon house with Frank Gehry touch asks $6.5M
Located in Santa Monica's chic Rustic Canyon neighborhood, this shingled 1950s house has an exciting, unique element: Jutting out of the front, and looking like a very fashionable lookout tower, is a 1985 addition to the home by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry. Inside, the five-bedroom house has a warm, homey feel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|Kornho Granny
|25
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|11 hr
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|12 hr
|Horacio
|240
|Angela-Chanselor neighborhood in Pomona sees re... (Apr '13)
|Sat
|olive is dead
|26
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|32,721
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Pomona Restaurant Stabbing (Apr '07)
|Sat
|psur13
|52
|City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Info Request
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC