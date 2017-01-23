Paws at the Park - Vendor Applications Now Available
Dogs of all paw sizes are invited to the City of Chino Hills Paws at the Park event from 9:00 am to noon on Saturday, March 11th at Vila Borba Park, 17001 Amadora Drive. Local businesses and pet-friendly vendors are encouraged to apply for a booth space.
