Oversight board postpones sale of Tres Hermanos Ranch, demanding Industry's plans for the land

Wednesday Jan 25

INDUSTRY An oversight board tasked with selling a 2,450-acre ranch located within Diamond Bar and Chino Hills delayed voting on a $100 million offer from the City of Industry Monday after board members expressed unease about selling land without knowing the city's intent. Board members demanded the city reveal their plans for the Tres Hermanos Ranch by their next meeting on Feb. 7, when they are expected to determine the fate of the land, one of the largest, untouched swaths on the borders of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Orange counties.

