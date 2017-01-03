Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Chino Hills

CHINO HILLS >> A 53-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after the SUV that he was in crashed into a traffic signal pole in Chino Hills, according to officials. The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Chino Hills Parkway and the on-ramp to the 71 Freeway, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.