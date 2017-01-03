Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Chino Hills
CHINO HILLS >> A 53-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after the SUV that he was in crashed into a traffic signal pole in Chino Hills, according to officials. The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Chino Hills Parkway and the on-ramp to the 71 Freeway, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Trojan
|32,709
|Missing thyroid mystery (Oct '09)
|8 hr
|Leo
|16
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|14 hr
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09)
|17 hr
|Darwin
|68
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Mon
|forum DOA
|236
|Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10)
|Jan 6
|SoCalNative
|19
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Jan 4
|tellinitlikeitis
|1,801
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC