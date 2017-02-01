Major crash shuts down Carbon Canyon Road between Brea, Chino Hills
Carbon Canyon Road between Brea and Chino Hills is shut down while police investigate a major injury crash, city officials announced Tuesday night. A SigAlert was reported at 7:07 p.m. for a closure of all lanes from Lambert Road to Chino Hills Parkway.
