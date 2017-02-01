Major crash shuts down Carbon Canyon ...

Major crash shuts down Carbon Canyon Road between Brea, Chino Hills

Carbon Canyon Road between Brea and Chino Hills is shut down while police investigate a major injury crash, city officials announced Tuesday night. A SigAlert was reported at 7:07 p.m. for a closure of all lanes from Lambert Road to Chino Hills Parkway.

