How many did you get to? A smorgasbord of Inland Valley dining in 2016
As has become my custom, in 2016 yours truly roamed the Inland Valley, and beyond, trying out restaurants and writing up my findings for my blog. All told, my Restaurant of the Week feature had 47 entries last year, close to one per week.
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|31 min
|Chosen Traveler
|32,710
|Missing thyroid mystery (Oct '09)
|13 hr
|Leo
|16
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|19 hr
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09)
|22 hr
|Darwin
|68
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 9
|forum DOA
|236
|Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10)
|Jan 6
|SoCalNative
|19
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Jan 4
|tellinitlikeitis
|1,801
