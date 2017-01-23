Hike Your Heart Out on February 11th

Hike Your Heart Out on February 11th

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: City of Chino Hills

Hike Your Heart Out with the City of Chino Hills Healthy Hills Committee and Chino Hills State Park Rangers on Saturday, February 11th from 9:00 am to noon at Chino Hills State Park. Kids and adults of various fitness levels will be able to explore Chino Hills State Park with knowledgeable State Park staff and volunteers.

