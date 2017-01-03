Healthy Hills Wellness Fair

Healthy Hills Wellness Fair

Resolve to focus on your overall health by attending the Healthy Hills Wellness Fair on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 10:00 am to 12 noon at the Chino Hills Community Center. The event is free for all ages and will offer something for everyone! Come get some nutritional guidance, advice on balancing your mind and your body, learn about healthcare services, talk to fitness professionals, learn more about City Recreation classes that focus on a healthier you, check your blood pressure, get Body Mass Index testing, spinal check and overall health screening, and even a seated massage.

