Healthy Hills Wellness Fair
Resolve to focus on your overall health by attending the Healthy Hills Wellness Fair on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 10:00 am to 12 noon at the Chino Hills Community Center. The event is free for all ages and will offer something for everyone! Come get some nutritional guidance, advice on balancing your mind and your body, learn about healthcare services, talk to fitness professionals, learn more about City Recreation classes that focus on a healthier you, check your blood pressure, get Body Mass Index testing, spinal check and overall health screening, and even a seated massage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Chino Hills.
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10)
|18 hr
|SoCalNative
|19
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|IBU SOPIAN
|32,705
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Thu
|rajaincajin
|235
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Jan 4
|tellinitlikeitis
|1,801
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|16
|Brian Potts arrested near Harrisburg owns bp-ai...
|Jan 2
|Brian V Potts
|1
|man found dead in alley (Aug '12)
|Jan 2
|sorry about THAT
|46
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC