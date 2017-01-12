Four men arrested in connection with three home burglaries in Chino Hills

CHINO HILLS >> Deputies Tuesday arrested four men suspected in connection with three home burglaries in Chino Hills, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release. Shawn Hernandez, 24, Armani Young, 18, Daquione Hardy, 22 - all of Los Angeles - and Max Macias, 21, of Fontana are all being held at West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and other charges, the news release states.

