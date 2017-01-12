District-Based City Council Elections...

District-Based City Council Elections Community Information Meeting

Attend the upcoming District-based City Council Elections Community Information Meeting on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 6:00 pm at the Chino Hills Community Center. The Community Information Meeting will provide education on at-large vs. district-based elections, provide a brief overview of the California Voting Rights Act , and also provide an opportunity for community input.

