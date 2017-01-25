CoronaShooting range death rare, but reverberates
Howard Holman, an employee at Lytle Creek Firing Line range in the San Bernardino National Forest, said accidents at shooting ranges are "very rare" and said Lytle Creek hasn't had one "in a long, long time." News of Tan's death traveled quickly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Superior Vinyl Windows and Doors (Nov '09)
|18 hr
|Craig
|22
|Review: Unique Garage Door (Aug '10)
|21 hr
|Unique Garage door
|3
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Joe escandon
|1,803
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Pomona Restaurant Stabbing (Apr '07)
|Tue
|neSiO lOcO PSO GANG
|51
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jan 23
|Chosen Traveler
|32,719
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Jan 23
|Lupito
|87
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC