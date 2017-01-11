Coffee and Conversation With the Mayo...

Coffee and Conversation With the Mayor January 28th

8 hrs ago Read more: City of Chino Hills

Join Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez for "Coffee and Conversation" on Saturday, January 28th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm in the banquet hall at Western Hills Golf Course, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road. This drop-in event provides residents with the opportunity to meet the Mayor, share ideas, express concerns, or provide input on any topic.

