Coffee and Conversation With the Mayor January 28th

Join Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez for "Coffee and Conversation" on Saturday, January 28th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm in the banquet hall at Western Hills Golf Course, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road. This drop-in event provides residents with the opportunity to meet the Mayor, share ideas, express concerns, or provide input on any topic.

