Coffee and Conversation With the Mayor January 28th
Join Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez for "Coffee and Conversation" on Saturday, January 28th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm in the banquet hall at Western Hills Golf Course, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road. This drop-in event provides residents with the opportunity to meet the Mayor, share ideas, express concerns, or provide input on any topic.
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Chosen Traveler
|32,710
|Missing thyroid mystery (Oct '09)
|16 hr
|Leo
|16
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|22 hr
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Darwin
|68
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 9
|forum DOA
|236
|Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10)
|Jan 6
|SoCalNative
|19
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Jan 4
|tellinitlikeitis
|1,801
