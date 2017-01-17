City of Industry offers $100 million ...

City of Industry offers $100 million for 2,500 acres of near-pristine land

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Wave

Tres Hermanos Ranch, a 2,450-acre preserve owned by City of Industry, between Diamond Bar and Chino Hills is up for sale. Most of the area is used as a cattle ranch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
visiting a graveyard 21 hr DaviscpO 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Tue Trojan 32,714
News San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10) Tue annoymous 19
Jose G. Ramirez (Apr '13) Jan 15 Bobmoz 9
News Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10) Jan 15 Capn Jonathan Harco 8
Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09) Jan 14 Ranger 70
News Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08) Jan 12 Wiseguy 26
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at January 18 at 1:31PM PST

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,033,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC