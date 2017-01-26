Chino Preserve residents fed up with flood-prompted road closures

CHINO >> Chino resident Kevin Kaisaki was rained in Monday, he said, stuck at home because of flooded roadways in the city. My mid-day, the city had opened all major roads in the city, but earlier in the day, heavy rain had caused the closure of Kimball Avenue between Rincon Meadows Road and Euclid Avenue, which Kaisaki said he uses as part of the route to travel to his job in Commerce.

