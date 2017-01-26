Chino Preserve residents fed up with ...

Chino Preserve residents fed up with flood-prompted road closures

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

CHINO >> Chino resident Kevin Kaisaki was rained in Monday, he said, stuck at home because of flooded roadways in the city. My mid-day, the city had opened all major roads in the city, but earlier in the day, heavy rain had caused the closure of Kimball Avenue between Rincon Meadows Road and Euclid Avenue, which Kaisaki said he uses as part of the route to travel to his job in Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) 6 hr Fred Fingerbanger 239
News Angela-Chanselor neighborhood in Pomona sees re... (Apr '13) 19 hr olive is dead 26
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Sat Anonymous 32,721
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Pomona Restaurant Stabbing (Apr '07) Sat psur13 52
News City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16) Jan 27 Info Request 2
Review: Superior Vinyl Windows and Doors (Nov '09) Jan 24 Craig 22
Review: Unique Garage Door (Aug '10) Jan 24 Unique Garage door 3
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,656 • Total comments across all topics: 278,370,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC