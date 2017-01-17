Cedar Glen Boy Scout Camp Counselor Arrested for Child Molestation
Concluding a 15-month investigation, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail reported that they have arrested Reportedly, the alleged crime occurred in 2015 at a Boy Scout Camp in the Cedar Glen area where Lee worked as a camp counselor during the summer months. According to the information released by the CACD, the 16-year-old victim attended the camp during June of 2015, when he was allegedly, assaulted by Lee.
