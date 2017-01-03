Brea blocks turns to help canyon traffic

Motorists wanting to head east on Carbon Canyon Road from Santa Fe Road are going to have trouble doing so there is a pork chop in the way. Brea recently added a median to prevent left turns from Santa Fe and extended the left turn lane from Carbon Canyon onto Brea Hills Avenue to, officials hope, ease congestion during rush hour.

