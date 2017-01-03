Birth Tourism: Nobody in Power Is Ser...

Birth Tourism: Nobody in Power Is Serious About It

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: VDARE

Birth tourism is a result of birthright citizenship being granted to any baby who happens to be dropped on American soil. There are lots of financial privileges that ensue .

Start the conversation, or Read more at VDARE.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr IBU SOPIAN 32,705
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) 2 hr rajaincajin 235
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) Wed tellinitlikeitis 1,801
Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12) Mon Anonymous 16
Brian Potts arrested near Harrisburg owns bp-ai... Jan 2 Brian V Potts 1
man found dead in alley (Aug '12) Jan 2 sorry about THAT 46
News Fugitive toucan captured in Southern California... Jan 2 Knock off purse s... 10
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,714 • Total comments across all topics: 277,631,498

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC