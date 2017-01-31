Active Adults 50+ Spring Fling Dinner Dance - April 7th
Active Adults 50 are invited to attend the Spring Fling Dinner Dance on Friday, April 7th from 6:00 to 10:00 pm at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Tickets are $15 per person and will be available February 1st through March 31st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Chino Hills.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|52 min
|Trojan
|32,722
|Corona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Mon
|Doubletap
|3
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Kornho Granny
|25
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Horacio
|240
|Angela-Chanselor neighborhood in Pomona sees re... (Apr '13)
|Jan 28
|olive is dead
|26
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Pomona Restaurant Stabbing (Apr '07)
|Jan 28
|psur13
|52
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC