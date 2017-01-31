Active Adults 50+ Spring Fling Dinner...

Active Adults 50+ Spring Fling Dinner Dance - April 7th

Active Adults 50 are invited to attend the Spring Fling Dinner Dance on Friday, April 7th from 6:00 to 10:00 pm at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Tickets are $15 per person and will be available February 1st through March 31st.

