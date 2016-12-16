Stop Sign Mispelled by Road Crew in California
A road crew in California has left neighborhood residents shaking their heads after the workers misspelled a stop sign that was painted on the road. The letters "STPO" were written on the road at an intersection near Peyton Drive in Chino Hills earlier in the week, according to UPI .
