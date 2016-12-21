Stop painting at street intersection has one glaring flaw
How hard can it be to paint the word "STOP" in large block letters on the approach to an intersection? For a paint crew in the SoCal community of Chino Hills, plenty hard apparently. The painter was so close to completing the job successfully, but then he made one little mistake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Trojan
|32,671
|Curious quote
|5 hr
|Faraway Citizen
|1
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|10 hr
|unsure
|79
|San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|unsure
|45
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|22 hr
|otaku
|3
|High Desert residents struggle with wind turbin... (Mar '10)
|Dec 22
|Solarman
|31
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|Battle Tested
|4,837
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC