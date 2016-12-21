Stop painting at street intersection ...

Stop painting at street intersection has one glaring flaw

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: SFGate

How hard can it be to paint the word "STOP" in large block letters on the approach to an intersection? For a paint crew in the SoCal community of Chino Hills, plenty hard apparently. The painter was so close to completing the job successfully, but then he made one little mistake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr Trojan 32,671
Curious quote 5 hr Faraway Citizen 1
News Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10) 10 hr unsure 79
News San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10) 10 hr unsure 45
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) 22 hr otaku 3
News High Desert residents struggle with wind turbin... (Mar '10) Dec 22 Solarman 31
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Nov '16 Battle Tested 4,837
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,447

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC