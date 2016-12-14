Road crew's typo prints 'STPO' at California intersection
Residents of a California neighborhood were left shaking their heads when a road crew that was supposed to print "STOP" on the road instead wrote "STPO." Residents of the neighborhood in Chino Hills said they woke up earlier this week to discovered the misspelled instruction was printed on the road at an intersection off Peyton Drive .
