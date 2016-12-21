Road Closures for the Chino Hills Boat Parade Route
There are a few Chino Hills Boat Parade road closures that you should know about today! Road Closures Parade Route Closed from 5:009:00 pm 5:00 pm: Eucalyptus Avenue closed between Peyton Drive and Galloping Hills Road *All registered parade entries AND MEDIA must access the Eucalyptus Avenue parade staging area from Chino Hills Parkway NO EXCEPTIONS.
