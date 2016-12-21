Road Closures for the Chino Hills Boat Parade Route

There are a few Chino Hills Boat Parade road closures that you should know about today! Road Closures Parade Route Closed from 5:009:00 pm 5:00 pm: Eucalyptus Avenue closed between Peyton Drive and Galloping Hills Road *All registered parade entries AND MEDIA must access the Eucalyptus Avenue parade staging area from Chino Hills Parkway NO EXCEPTIONS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Chino Hills.