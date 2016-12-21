Passport Services Temporarily Suspended from December 12th to January 2nd

The City of Chino Hills will temporarily suspend its Passport Acceptance services from Monday, December 12th to Monday, January 2nd. Starting on Tuesday, January 3rd, passport hours are from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday; 7:30 am to 7:00 pm on Tuesday; and 7:30 am to 12:00 pm on Friday.

