Mature Driver's Education Course Starts January 4th at the James S. Thalman Library
The James S. Thalman Chino Hills Library, 14020 City Center Drive, is proud to offer a free Mature Driver's Education course. This is a six-week program designed to aid seniors as they prepare for the written DMV exam.
