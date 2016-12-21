Last Chance to Enter the Holiday Home Decorating Contest! Deadline December 9th
Residents in Chino Hills are encouraged to decorate their home for the holidays and enter the City's Holiday Home Decorating contest. Prizes are awarded in the following categories: Best Holiday Spirit, Classic Holiday, and Best in Show! Residents may enter their own home, or nominate someone to be considered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Chino Hills.
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Trojan
|32,671
|Curious quote
|5 hr
|Faraway Citizen
|1
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|10 hr
|unsure
|79
|San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|unsure
|45
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|22 hr
|otaku
|3
|High Desert residents struggle with wind turbin... (Mar '10)
|Dec 22
|Solarman
|31
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|Battle Tested
|4,837
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC