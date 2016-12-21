HGTV Isn't Immune From the Reality TV Curse as Flip or Flop, Fixer Upper Court Controversy
Any cable network that butters its bread with reality TV, from A&E to MTV to TLC, is going to end up courting controversy at some point. Whether it's a show's star getting arrested, or the married couple at the heart of a series getting divorced, or an entire show shutting down because advertisers decide they want nothing to do with rampant hypocrisy anymore... Real people have real problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Trojan
|32,671
|Curious quote
|5 hr
|Faraway Citizen
|1
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|10 hr
|unsure
|79
|San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|unsure
|45
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|22 hr
|otaku
|3
|High Desert residents struggle with wind turbin... (Mar '10)
|Dec 22
|Solarman
|31
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|Battle Tested
|4,837
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC