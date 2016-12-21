'Healthy' Vendors Encouraged to Parti...

'Healthy' Vendors Encouraged to Participate in Healthy Hills Wellness Fair January 21st

A few vendor spaces are available for the Healthy Hills Wellness Fair, hosted by the Chino Hills Healthy Hills Steering Committee, on Saturday, January 21st, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The event is free for all ages and features local businesses and vendors who offer resources, programs, or partnerships that promote a healthy lifestyle.

