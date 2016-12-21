First Day Hike January 1st
Start the New Year off right with an energizing hike! Healthy Hills is joining forces with Chino Hills State Park to have a First Day Hike on New Year's Day 2017. Kids and adults of various fitness levels will be able to explore Chino Hills State Park with knowledgeable State Park staff and volunteers.
