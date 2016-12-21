Corona couple suspected shoplifting at Chino Hills Lowea s, others
CHINO HILLS >> A Corona couple was arrested by San Bernardino County deputies Monday, suspected of burglarizing multiple Lowe's Home Improvement Centers in both San Bernardino and Riverside counties, sheriff's officials announced Tuesday. Dominic Adame, 30, and his girlfriend Amber Buasen, 32, were arrested at their South Lincoln Avenue home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|32,672
|Curious quote
|17 hr
|Faraway Citizen
|1
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|22 hr
|unsure
|79
|San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|unsure
|45
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|otaku
|3
|High Desert residents struggle with wind turbin... (Mar '10)
|Dec 22
|Solarman
|31
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|Battle Tested
|4,837
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC