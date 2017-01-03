City Facilities and City Library Clos...

City Facilities and City Library Closed - Christmas and New Years

Friday Dec 23 Read more: City of Chino Hills

Chino Hills City Hall and the City Yard will be closed for the Christmas and New Year's holidays, from Friday, December 23rd through Monday, January 2nd. The James S. Thalman Chino Hills Library will be closed Friday, December 23rd to Monday, December 26, and from Friday, December 30th to Monday, January 2nd.

