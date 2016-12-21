Chino Valley junior firefighter, form...

Chino Valley junior firefighter, former cancer patient returns to hospital to deliver toys

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

CHINO HILLS >> A junior firefighter and former cancer patient was back in the hospital Friday, but not because his cancer returned. Rather, 8-year-old Vincent Dominguez handed out toys to kids being treated at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where he successfully fought and beat cancer, according to a Chino Valley Fire District news release.

Chino Hills, CA

