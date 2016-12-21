Chino Valley junior firefighter, former cancer patient returns to hospital to deliver toys
CHINO HILLS >> A junior firefighter and former cancer patient was back in the hospital Friday, but not because his cancer returned. Rather, 8-year-old Vincent Dominguez handed out toys to kids being treated at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where he successfully fought and beat cancer, according to a Chino Valley Fire District news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|bill m
|25
|Fugitive toucan captured in Southern California...
|7 hr
|Naborleigi
|9
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|7 hr
|common sense
|234
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|Trojan
|32,694
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Dec 30
|Provider
|22
|Dirty snapchat!!
|Dec 27
|Bruins6177
|2
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|Dec 27
|billie swift
|15
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC