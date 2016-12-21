Chino Hills Police Department Toy Drive and Pictures with Santa on December 17th
Santa is coming to the Chino Hills Police Department! Donate an unwrapped toy on Saturday, December 17th at the Chino Hills Police Department and get your photo taken with Santa Claus. Proceeds from the toy drive will go to Chino Hills families in need.
