Chino Hills deputies seek help identifying prolific porch pirate
CHINO HILLS >> Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a “porch pirate” they believe stole packages several times over the past few weeks. More than a dozen package thefts have been reported to sheriff's officials in Chino Hills and now deputies have video, sheriff's officials said in a news release.
