Carbon Canyon Road in Brea is partial...

Carbon Canyon Road in Brea is partially closed because of downed...

Wednesday Dec 21

BREA A stretch of Carbon Canyon Road is expected to be closed until midnight because a power pole fell onto the highway after a woman crashed into it Wednesday morning, police say. The woman, Sharon Bell, 49, of Brea, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, said Lt.

