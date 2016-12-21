Carbon Canyon Road in Brea is partially closed because of downed...
BREA A stretch of Carbon Canyon Road is expected to be closed until midnight because a power pole fell onto the highway after a woman crashed into it Wednesday morning, police say. The woman, Sharon Bell, 49, of Brea, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, said Lt.
