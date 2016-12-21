3 arrested after robbery in Laguna Hills
Three Chino Hills men were arrested Thursday night on suspicion of robbing a man in Laguna Hills with what was later determined to be an airsoft gun, authorities said. At about 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to a robbery in the 2300 block of Mill Creek Drive in Laguna Hills.
