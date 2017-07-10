Ohio inmate dies of untreated ulcer a...

Ohio inmate dies of untreated ulcer after being diagnosed with constipation, lawsuit says

An imprisoned Columbus native died of a perforated stomach ulcer after complaining for nearly two weeks of severe stomach pain - and only receiving antacids and apparently never being examined by a prison doctor, a lawsuit claims. The family of Robert Anthony "Boo" Wright is seeking damages in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in the Ohio Court of Claims against the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

