Greene County remembers Tecumseh, cel...

Greene County remembers Tecumseh, celebrates Canada 150 - 2:17 am updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette The author of Old Chillicothe , William Albert Galloway, was the great grandson of James Galloway, Sr. Tecumseh, pictured, frequented James Galloway's home as a friend. Tecumseh even fell in love with Galloway's 16-year-old daughter, Rebecca, and proposed marriage to her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chillicothe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wifes or girlfriends dont shower (Jul '12) 10 min Squatch is my friend 35
Rachel Cooper conned another one 15 min MiddleAgedAndLovi... 11
Should religion show proof of there religion. 30 min Nuts 215
Lee Clary (Jan '17) 44 min 758 history 24
Kait landrum 3 hr Black Jeep 87
Does ANYONE know Bruce Stout 4 hr Call Me 17
Shea Miller 6 hr I done her 5
See all Chillicothe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chillicothe Forum Now

Chillicothe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chillicothe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Chillicothe, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,438 • Total comments across all topics: 282,177,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC