Greene County remembers Tecumseh, celebrates Canada 150 - 2:17 am updated:
Xenia Daily Gazette The author of Old Chillicothe , William Albert Galloway, was the great grandson of James Galloway, Sr. Tecumseh, pictured, frequented James Galloway's home as a friend. Tecumseh even fell in love with Galloway's 16-year-old daughter, Rebecca, and proposed marriage to her.
