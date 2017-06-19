Remembering Kim Allison Cruz: 'bright...

Remembering Kim Allison Cruz: 'bright, generous, caring'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: PennLive.com

Surviving are her husband, Riscardo Cruz; daughter, A'Lisa Cruz-Santos, and husband Wally, of Middletown; son, Bret Joseph Cruz, and fiance', Erin Quesenberry, of Middletown; eight grandchildren, Leandra Cruz, Selena Santos, Elijah Cruz, Camdyn Tayler, Angelus Cruz, Zoey Taylor, Maiara Cruz and Leiloni Cruz; six stepgrandchildren, Anthony Santos, Joshua Santos, JR Santos, Angel Santos, Drake Quesenberry and Makenna Quesenberry; her sister, Viola Allison Finnicum-Debes, and husband, Joseph, of Philadelphia; sister-in-law, Angela Cruz Boldosser and husband, Jeff, of Dillsburg; brother-in-law Angel Cruz Jr and wife Linda, of Chillicothe, Ohio; and nieces and nephews. "Prayers and hugs to the family of this beautiful lady.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chillicothe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
..Keep One~Drop One.. (Oct '13) 2 min texas pete 5,431
Kait landrum 1 hr Toyota 79
Add a word, Drop a word (Jan '13) 1 hr Gonnagetcha 1,874
Teresa Zlater!! Did you hear? 2 hr A new friend 19
Leah Madden 2 hr ur replacment 18
How are the fine folks of Ohio's armpit this ev... 2 hr Tony 23
Capricorn, Virgo, and Scorpio women 3 hr east sider 215 8
See all Chillicothe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chillicothe Forum Now

Chillicothe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chillicothe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Chillicothe, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,666 • Total comments across all topics: 281,996,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC