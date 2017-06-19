Remembering Kim Allison Cruz: 'bright, generous, caring'

Surviving are her husband, Riscardo Cruz; daughter, A'Lisa Cruz-Santos, and husband Wally, of Middletown; son, Bret Joseph Cruz, and fiance', Erin Quesenberry, of Middletown; eight grandchildren, Leandra Cruz, Selena Santos, Elijah Cruz, Camdyn Tayler, Angelus Cruz, Zoey Taylor, Maiara Cruz and Leiloni Cruz; six stepgrandchildren, Anthony Santos, Joshua Santos, JR Santos, Angel Santos, Drake Quesenberry and Makenna Quesenberry; her sister, Viola Allison Finnicum-Debes, and husband, Joseph, of Philadelphia; sister-in-law, Angela Cruz Boldosser and husband, Jeff, of Dillsburg; brother-in-law Angel Cruz Jr and wife Linda, of Chillicothe, Ohio; and nieces and nephews. "Prayers and hugs to the family of this beautiful lady.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.