J.Pump "Inside this Place(Our World)"
There are 1 comment on the Urban Music News Network story from Yesterday, titled J.Pump "Inside this Place(Our World)". In it, Urban Music News Network reports that:
Hailing from the town of Chillicothe, Ohio, representing Saint Petersburg, Florida J.Pump knew he wanted to do music at a young age when he was under the first influences of rap music at 9 years old. Through his teenage years he write poetry, which he quickly learned to revert into rap and hip hop fashion with a few friends in past years and decided after to pursue a solo career.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Urban Music News Network.
|
#1 Yesterday
Bad promotion = Worse music.
The spelling in this piece is crap, and I can GUARUNTEE it was written by Jay "Dick" Pump himself.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Chillicothe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sean Knight
|3 min
|Big B
|9
|loud_moaning from Mellisa Vineys tent?
|3 min
|ack
|41
|Loser Daren Meddock
|12 min
|Anonymous
|20
|Should religion show proof of there religion.
|18 min
|The truth
|93
|Addicts who left town
|59 min
|Big B
|4
|Bethany Rutherford
|1 hr
|Big B
|6
|josh gossman (Nov '12)
|5 hr
|Done
|10
Find what you want!
Search Chillicothe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC