J.Pump "Inside this Place(Our World)"

J.Pump "Inside this Place(Our World)"

There are 1 comment on the Urban Music News Network story from Yesterday, titled J.Pump "Inside this Place(Our World)". In it, Urban Music News Network reports that:

Hailing from the town of Chillicothe, Ohio, representing Saint Petersburg, Florida J.Pump knew he wanted to do music at a young age when he was under the first influences of rap music at 9 years old. Through his teenage years he write poetry, which he quickly learned to revert into rap and hip hop fashion with a few friends in past years and decided after to pursue a solo career.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Urban Music News Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Amused

Chillicothe, OH

#1 Yesterday
Bad promotion = Worse music.

The spelling in this piece is crap, and I can GUARUNTEE it was written by Jay "Dick" Pump himself.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chillicothe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sean Knight 3 min Big B 9
loud_moaning from Mellisa Vineys tent? 3 min ack 41
Loser Daren Meddock 12 min Anonymous 20
Should religion show proof of there religion. 18 min The truth 93
Addicts who left town 59 min Big B 4
Bethany Rutherford 1 hr Big B 6
josh gossman (Nov '12) 5 hr Done 10
See all Chillicothe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chillicothe Forum Now

Chillicothe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chillicothe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Chillicothe, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,446 • Total comments across all topics: 282,057,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC