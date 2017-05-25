Convicted rapist charged in 1987 Rich...

Convicted rapist charged in 1987 Richmond rape

There are 1 comment on the Palladium-Item story from Thursday May 25, titled Convicted rapist charged in 1987 Richmond rape. In it, Palladium-Item reports that:

Richard Dennis Gwinn, 64, who has been convicted of Ohio and Florida rapes, is charged in the 1987 rape of a Richmond woman. Convicted rapist charged in 1987 Richmond rape Richard Dennis Gwinn, 64, who has been convicted of Ohio and Florida rapes, is charged in the 1987 rape of a Richmond woman.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Daren Meddock

Chillicothe, OH

#1 Wednesday May 31
My dad.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chillicothe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
..Keep One~Drop One.. (Oct '13) 2 min texas pete 5,431
Kait landrum 1 hr Toyota 79
Add a word, Drop a word (Jan '13) 1 hr Gonnagetcha 1,874
Teresa Zlater!! Did you hear? 2 hr A new friend 19
Leah Madden 2 hr ur replacment 18
How are the fine folks of Ohio's armpit this ev... 2 hr Tony 23
Capricorn, Virgo, and Scorpio women 3 hr east sider 215 8
See all Chillicothe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chillicothe Forum Now

Chillicothe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chillicothe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Chillicothe, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,666 • Total comments across all topics: 281,996,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC