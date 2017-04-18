No one-trick pony
The Kenworth T880S set-forward axle began rolling off the production line here in March, rounding out Kenworth's vocational truck lineup with a truck that's much more versatile than its predecessor. The W900S was a pure mixer, designed to do a single job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truck News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chillicothe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennifer mitchell
|32 min
|lilly001
|23
|Murderer Donnie Cochenour walks free
|47 min
|Untame
|58
|Angie parker and mohawk gang
|57 min
|Ckicka Doo
|12
|Tiffany Barnes
|1 hr
|Blahhhh
|2
|Stefanie oney
|1 hr
|Eww
|3
|Rise of Burgoon
|2 hr
|Lmao
|31
|AB vs West
|3 hr
|Jack
|7
|Religous trash
|5 hr
|Gonnagetcha
|132
Find what you want!
Search Chillicothe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC